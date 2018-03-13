Suspect Uses Counterfeit Money To Steal From Victim, OKC Police Say

Oklahoma City police are looking for a suspect accused of using counterfeit money to steal from a victim, who used an app to sell her personal items.

Police were called to the robbery around 7 p.m. Friday at a Sonic near N.W. 63rd Street and N. Meridian Avenue.

The victim told authorities the suspect wanted to purchase an iPhone she was selling on the app “OfferUp”. The two agreed to meet at the location to complete the purchase. However, the victim stated that when the suspect paid with six $100 bills, she felt that something was wrong with the money.

When the victim confronted the suspect, she told police that the suspect grabbed the box and the iPhone and ran away.

Surveillance video from the location shows the suspect; described as a young-looking male, wearing a black hoodie, black skinny jeans and black and white shoes, meet with the victim on the west side of the building. And later shows the suspect running from the restaurant.

The app lists an estimated area of where the suspect might live. The victim told police that the suspect has other items for sale on the app.

According to police, the robbery matches a similar report of a victim who received counterfeit money for a sale conducted on the app “LetGo” at a Braum’s located in NW OKC.