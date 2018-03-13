Thunder Beats Kings As Westbrook Notches Another Triple-Double

Russell Westbrook scored 17 points and notched his 20th triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Sacramento Kings 106-101 on Monday night.

Westbrook had 10 rebounds and 11 assists in the 99th triple-double of his career.

Paul George and Carmelo Anthony each scored 21 points for the Thunder, who moved into fourth place in the Western Conference standings.

Thunder center Steven Adams left the game in the third quarter with a left hip contusion and did not return. Just two days earlier against San Antonio, he hurt his left ankle in the third quarter and did not return.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 19 points and Garrett Temple and Justin Jackson each added 15 for the Kings.

Oklahoma City led 46-40 at halftime. George had 14 points and Anthony 13 for the Thunder. Temple's tip-in in the closing seconds of the third quarter gave Sacramento a 79-78 lead.

The Thunder led 88-85 in the fourth quarter when Westbrook checked back in after a brief rest. He got his 10th assist on a pass to Jerami Grant for a layup and his 10th rebound with just over 3 minutes to play. Westbrook's lob to Grant for a dunk put the Thunder up 102-92 with just under 3 minutes to play.

Sacramento cut its deficit to 104-101 on a pair of free throws by Bogdanovic with 23 seconds left, but Brewer made two free throws with 17 seconds left to put it out of reach.

TIP-INS

Kings: Former Oklahoma star Buddy Hield came off the bench and scored three points in 15 minutes. ... The start of the second half was delayed because a wire was hanging down behind one of the backboards and needed to be taped.

Thunder: G Terrance Ferguson returned after missing Saturday's game against San Antonio while in concussion protocol. He played 11 minutes and scored three points. ... Anthony made three 3-pointers in the first three minutes of the game. ... Oklahoma City improved to 7-3 since the All-Star break.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host Miami Heat on Wednesday.

Thunder: Play at Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.