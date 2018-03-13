Oklahoma Revenue Collection In February Falls Below Estimate - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Revenue Collection In February Falls Below Estimate

By Associated Press
Oklahoma's revenue collections for February were $294.2 million, $2 million below the monthly estimate but $46 million more than was collected in February 2017.

State Office of Management and Services Director Denise Northrup said Tuesday that the state's economy is still recovering from several years of a downturn that led to budget shortfalls and funding cuts to state agencies.

Northrup said that while income tax collections were 444.3 million ad $19.3 million above estimates, other revenue categories collected $42.9 million that were $11.4 percent below projections.

Northrup said February is historically the lowest month for collections and she sees "steady progress" during the remainder of the fiscal year.

