Police: Burglary Suspect Entered OKC Apartment Through Shared Attic Space

By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police responded to a bizarre burglary attempt at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City, Monday night.

Officers arrived just before 8:30 p.m. to the 700 block of NW 30th St.

The victim told authorities that she was in bed watching television, when she noticed her closet light turn on. When the victim opened her closet door, she told police that she found her neighbor, 46-year-old Heather Campbell, standing inside holding a bunch of the victim’s clothes.

According to the victim, Campbell shouted, “You scared me!” before the victim threw her out of the apartment.

The responding officers were shown the shared attic space, and noted that there was a physical barrier to separate the two units. The officers went to Campbell’s apartment and placed her under arrest.

Campbell was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one count of first-degree burglary. Authorities say at the time of her arrest, Campbell had a separate felony warrant out for her arrest, also for burglary. She also had multiple past felony convictions for burglary, according to police.

