Video Released Of Deadly Shooting In Stillwater Bail Bond Office

Video of the deadly shooting that left a man dead inside a Stillwater bail bond office has been released.

The bondsman, Chasity Carey, says she opened fire in self-defense, killing her client, Brandon Williams.

The shooting happened last August and led to a first-degree murder charge against Carey. The video of the shooting was released by the Payne County District Attorney on Monday.

According to NewsOK, the shooting was captured on a GoPro camera that belonged to Carey's son. After the shooting, Carey can be heard trying to call 911; her son visibly upset.

After just under a minute, her son realizes the camera is there and he takes it down.

Carey said the shooting was out of self-defense and testified that Williams tried to grab her gun while attempting to make an arrest. A jury watched the video last week, then on Friday acquitted Carey of all charges.

