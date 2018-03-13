Overnight Fire Destroys NE OKC Home - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Overnight Fire Destroys NE OKC Home

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Residents were able to escape an overnight house fire in NE OKC without injury.

The home’s occupants were alerted to the blaze by smoke detectors about 3 a.m. Tuesday. The house in the 15000 block of NE 164th St. was completely destroyed.

No fire hydrants were near the home so crews had to tank in water. Firefighters also had to protect propane tanks that were on the property.

