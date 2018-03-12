Deer Creek Schools Supports Teachers As Walkout Looms

Another metro school district administration has expressed support for teachers in the wake of a looming walkout.



In a meeting Monday night, Deer Creek Public Schools Superintendent Ranet Tippens said they support the decisions of teachers if there is a walkout.

The Board of Education passed a resolution that noted chronic underfunding for public schools, a teacher shortage and low pay, among other things.



Hundreds attended the meeting. Teachers, parents and students spoke about the challenges they face and the impact teachers have had on their families.

District officials said they hope legislators can resolve this before April 2.