OSU Trained Engineer Creates Storm Shelter Made To Go Under A Bed

OSBI agents arrested Major County Sheriff Steven Randolph, Monday.More >>
OSBI agents arrested Major County Sheriff Steven Randolph, Monday.More >>
With severe weather season almost back for another dance, an Oklahoma State University-trained engineer believes he has come up with a practical above-ground storm shelter option.More >>
With severe weather season almost back for another dance, an Oklahoma State University-trained engineer believes he has come up with a practical above-ground storm shelter option.More >>