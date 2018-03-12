OSU Trained Engineer Creates Storm Shelter Made To Go Under A Be - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSU Trained Engineer Creates Storm Shelter Made To Go Under A Bed

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

With severe weather season almost back for another dance, an Oklahoma State University-trained engineer believes he has come up with a practical above-ground storm shelter option. 

Levi Wilson said he’s found a way to convert any regular-sized bed into an above-ground storm shelter. He says wind experts at Texas Tech University have already determined his invention called “Vortex Vaults” can withstand 250 mph winds.

Wilson attaches a 12-volt battery pack underneath the bed, that battery pack he demonstrated Monday could raise or lower the bed as much as 60 inches in about 80 seconds. “Just like any standard above ground storm shelter, it’s bolted down to the concrete foundation. 

We use 5/8 concrete anchors to hold it in place,” he said.  Vortex Vaults can hold three to seven people, depending on how big the bed is. 

The cost is anywhere from $4,600 to $5,500 each.  For more information contact: sales@lifeliftsystems.com or (405) 655-5143.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.