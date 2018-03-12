Oklahoma Secretary Of State Dave Lopez To Resign At End Of Month - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Secretary Of State Dave Lopez To Resign At End Of Month

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Welton, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

News 9 has learned that Dave Lopez is resigning from Gov. Mary Fallin's cabinet as Oklahoma's Secretary of State.

The resignation takes effect March 30, a governor's spokesman said.

In an email to colleagues, Lopez said he was resigning "so I can fully devote my time primarily to personal priorities and secondarily to business board service."

Lopez has served as Secretary of State since March 2017. Before that, Lopez served the state as Gov. Fallin's Secretary of Commerce from 2011-2013.

