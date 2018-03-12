Oklahoma Authorities Renew Cash Reward In 2012 Slaying - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Authorities Renew Cash Reward In 2012 Slaying

By Associated Press
OKEMAH, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is renewing a $5,000 reward in hopes of finding new clues in a 2012 slaying.

The agency announced the cash offer Monday in the case of Floyd Marvin Osborne Jr. Investigators say the 28-year-old man was found in a house in Okemah with multiple stab wounds and was taken to Creek Nation Community Hospital, where he later died. Okemah police requested the state agency's help in the investigation.

OSBI offered the same cash reward in November, which has since expired, per state law.

Osborne's case also is highlighted in a deck of playing cards that Oklahoma prisoners can buy. Authorities sell the cards featuring unsolved cases at state lockups as another way to generate tips.

