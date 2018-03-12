OKC Woman Assaulted At Gas Station While Praying With The Homeless

One person was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman as she prayed with members of the homeless community at a gas station in downtown Oklahoma City, Friday night.

Police officers responded to a gas station, located near N. Western Avenue and W. Sheridan Avenue, around 10:45 p.m.

According to the report, the victim told officers that while she was praying with a homeless woman, another homeless woman, now identified as Catherine Clair, approached them. The victim stated that Clair punched her in the head causing her to fall.

The victim told officers that while she was on the ground, Clair also kicked her in the stomach and head.

Clair reportedly told police that she wanted the victim to leave because she hated that she frequently came to the gas station to pray with the homeless.

Clair stated that she didn’t know she couldn’t hit people for saying things she didn’t agree with, police said.

Clair was taken to the Oklahoma County Jail and booked on one count of assault and battery.