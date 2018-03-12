Vitale Rants After Cowboys Snubbed - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Vitale Rants After Cowboys Snubbed

STILLWATER -

Cowboy fans aren’t the only ones in disbelief that OSU didn’t make the 68-team NCAA Tournament. ESPN analyst Dick Vitale went on a rant after Oklahoma State was snubbed.

“I want somebody to explain this to me,” Vitale begins. “How in the world can Oklahoma State be sitting home today and Oklahoma in the tournament when Oklahoma loses 11 of their last 15 games, they didn’t win one game in the year 2018 on the road and on top of it, Oklahoma State beats them twice? Not once, twice.”

“Oklahoma State beats Kansas twice. Oklahoma State beats West Virginia at West Virginia. Oklahoma State beats Florida State. I see no logic. They can give me all the talk they want about early – what [OU] did early, 14-2. If Oklahoma’s in, Oklahoma State had to be in the tournament.”

“I think it’s a disgrace. I think it’s an embarrassment and it’s a humiliation to what this tournament’s about. To tell you the truth, it frustrates the hell out of me.”

Vitale wasn’t alone among impartial onlookers backing Mike Boynton’s team.

Fellow ESPN analyst Jay Bilas chimed in on First Take, Monday morning.

“If this were a race, I get that you crossed the finish line when you crossed it. But if I run a thousand miles per hour at the start of the race and I crawl across, I’m not taking that guy, I’m not taking that team.”

“Oklahoma, they may win games in the tournament. They’ve got talent. They’ve got one of the best players in the tournament in Trae Young, but they shouldn’t be in because Oklahoma State had the same resume and beat them twice and was trending up. You can’t do that. Oklahoma State had just as many quality wins and beat them twice.”

