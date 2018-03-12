Vitale Rants After Cowboys Snubbed

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale called Oklahoma State's snub an embarrassment and a humiliation to the NCAA Tournament.More >>
ESPN analyst Dick Vitale called Oklahoma State's snub an embarrassment and a humiliation to the NCAA Tournament.More >>
Malik Newman carried Kansas in the first half, scoring 20 of his career-high 30 points in the opening frame and the Jayhawks wore down Oklahoma State in the second half, winning 82-68 in the Big 12 quarterfinals.More >>
Malik Newman carried Kansas in the first half, scoring 20 of his career-high 30 points in the opening frame and the Jayhawks wore down Oklahoma State in the second half, winning 82-68 in the Big 12 quarterfinals.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
All 68 NCAA Tournament teams ranked.More >>
All 68 NCAA Tournament teams ranked.More >>
ESPN analyst Dick Vitale called Oklahoma State's snub an embarrassment and a humiliation to the NCAA Tournament.More >>
ESPN analyst Dick Vitale called Oklahoma State's snub an embarrassment and a humiliation to the NCAA Tournament.More >>
The Oklahoma State Cowboys will be playing in the NIT tournament.More >>
The Oklahoma State Cowboys will be playing in the NIT tournament.More >>
The Oklahoma Sooners have made it into the 2018 NCAA tournament.More >>
The Oklahoma Sooners have made it into the 2018 NCAA tournament.More >>