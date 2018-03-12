Police: OKC Man Assaults Girlfriend, 10-Month-Old Daughter - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police: OKC Man Assaults Girlfriend, 10-Month-Old Daughter

By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend and striking their 10-month-old daughter.

Authorities responded to reports of an assault just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of South Western Ave.

According to reports, the victim told responding officers that her boyfriend, Kevin Garrison, struck her multiple times in the face while she was holding their daughter. The infant was accidentally hit two times in the head during the alleged assault. 

The woman stated that she was also hit repeatedly in the face with a BB gun while trying to protect her daughter from getting hit.

Police say they found Garrison face down on the couch, apparently intoxicated, when they arrived on scene.

Garrison was booked into the Oklahoma County jail for one count of domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of domestic abuse in the presence of a minor, and one count of child abuse. A bond has not been set.

