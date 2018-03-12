News 9's StreetScope Technology Helps Track Severe Storms

Bob Mills' SkyNews 9's pilot Jim Gardner is once again armed with StreetScope technology this spring to track Oklahoma severe weather and tornadoes.
StreetScope is incorporated into the camera system on board SkyNews 9. The mapping technology gives you, the viewer, a complete road map on screen, pinpointing the exact location of severe weather.
The technology will overlay detailed information, like street names, speeds and actual distance between two points.
Watch as pilot Jim Gardner takes us along to see StreetScope in action.
