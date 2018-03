The person who was fatally shot early Sunday in northwest Oklahoma City was identified by police.

Jose Cazares, 36, was found shot in a parking lot about 4:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Linwood Boulevard, police said.

Cazares was taken to a local hospital where he died.

No arrests have been made and no suspect description was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.