OU Student Arrested, Accused Of Firing Weapon In Campus Apartment

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

A man is accused of firing a gun at an apartment complex just off the OU campus, prompting evacuations of some nearby buildings. 

The incident took place shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday.  

According to OU officials, a man fired randomly while inside an empty apartment at the OU Traditions West apartment complex. Norman and campus police evacuated the building and were able to bring the man into custody. 

That man was later identified as 22-year-old Drake Hamilton, a senior studying business at OU. 

On Twitter, an acquaintance of Hamilton's said he had been stalking his roommate's sister, even going so far as to break into a house to watch her sleep. 

This incident closely follows another alleged stalking incident and attempted kidnapping at the Oklahoma City University campus.  

No one was hurt in the shooting at OU. Hamilton is now facing several complaints including firing a gun, possessing a gun on campus and assault and battery. 

