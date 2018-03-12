Two Dead, One Injured After Seminole Co. Shooting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Two Dead, One Injured After Seminole Co. Shooting

Posted: Updated:
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Seminole County sheriff's office identified the suspect involved in the reported murder-suicide. 

News 9 learned the suspect in this case was Jerry Leonard.

Seminole County deputies responded Saturday night to a home just off of Highway 56 south of Wewoka.

Investigators say that's where Leonard shot two people before speeding away from the scene and killed himself.

One man was found dead outside the home and a female victim was found injured inside. She was eventually taken to Oklahoma City for treatment via medical helicopter where she is expected to recover.

Neighbors say Leonard had young children that weren't at home at the time of the shooting.

OSBI is currently investigating the case

The names of the two victims have not been released.

