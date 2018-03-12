Officials: Haz-Mat Team Does Not Find Residue After Spill

A haz-mat team did not find any residue after a liquid nitrogen leak in a building near downtown Oklahoma City, fire officials said.

The spill was reported shortly before 7 a.m. at 840 Research Parkway.

Firefighters said the haz-mat team were checking on a liquid nitrogen release. The building was evacuated, but people are now being allowed into the building.

A hose popped off a tank but reset itself as a safety measure. No residue was found by fire officials.

No injuries have been reported.