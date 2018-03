Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man injured.

Right now, all police have is a possible vehicle description.

Investigators say one man was shot while sitting in a car before driving himself home to the area near Brookline and SW 40th Street.

The victim involved was eventually taken to OU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a possible suspect may be driving a white Chevy Impala.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.