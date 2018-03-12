Below Average Start To Work Week In OKC

Cold start to this Monday morning with freezing temperatures! Wind chills are in the 10s and 20s.

Into Monday afternoon, we should expect bright sunshine and temperatures to reach the mid-50s, with a light north wind.

It's going to be cool to warm throughout the work week! Monday and Tuesday will be below average then pushing 80 by Friday!

Overall, we have a dry and quiet week ahead. No rain chances this week, but a possible system this weekend. Watch for the fire threat.

