Oklahoma State To Play In NIT Tournament

Malik Newman carried Kansas in the first half, scoring 20 of his career-high 30 points in the opening frame and the Jayhawks wore down Oklahoma State in the second half, winning 82-68 in the Big 12 quarterfinals.More >>
The Cowboys are building a compelling case for an unexpected NCAA Tournament bid.More >>
The Oklahoma State Cowboys will be playing in the NIT tournament.More >>
The Oklahoma Sooners have made it into the 2018 NCAA tournament.More >>
Russell Westbrook scored 21 points and posted his 19th triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the San Antonio Spurs 104-94 on Saturday night.More >>
The first title is always the sweetest, right? It sure is for Putnam City North, who won the Class 6A boys state basketball title Saturday night against Edmond Santa Fe in Tulsa. The Panthers withstood a strong third quarter by the Wolves to claim the championship at the Mabee Center. PC North beat Tulsa Union and Norman North in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, to get to the Saturday night tilt vs. Josh Williams' squad.More >>
