Sooners Get 2018 NCAA Tournament Bid - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sooners Get 2018 NCAA Tournament Bid

Posted: Updated:
By Kaitlyn Hawpe, News9.com
Connect

The Oklahoma Sooners have made it into the 2018 NCAA tournament. 

The Sooners will be facing Rhode Island in Pittsburgh for the first round of the tournament Thursday. 

If the Sooners are to win in the first round of the tournament, they will move on to face the winner of the Duke vs. Iona game.

Stay with News 9 for updates on tournament information as as it becomes available. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.