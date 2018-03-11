Sooner Get 2018 NCAA Tournament Bid

Trae Young has won the Wayman Tisdale Freshman of the Year award, the organization announced Wednesday.More >>
OU point guard Trae Young was named the Big 12 Conference’s Freshman of the Year.More >>
The Oklahoma State Cowboys will be playing in the NIT tournament.More >>
The Oklahoma Sooners have made it into the 2018 NCAA tournament.More >>
Russell Westbrook scored 21 points and posted his 19th triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the San Antonio Spurs 104-94 on Saturday night.More >>
The first title is always the sweetest, right? It sure is for Putnam City North, who won the Class 6A boys state basketball title Saturday night against Edmond Santa Fe in Tulsa. The Panthers withstood a strong third quarter by the Wolves to claim the championship at the Mabee Center. PC North beat Tulsa Union and Norman North in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, to get to the Saturday night tilt vs. Josh Williams' squad.More >>
