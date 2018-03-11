Suspect Identified In Wewoka Murder, Suicide

More details are coming out about Saturday night’s deadly shooting in Wewoka. OSBI has taken over the case, but News 9 has learned the suspect's name was Jerry Leonard.

“I didn't expect something like that to happen around here, especially someone you know,” said Joe Osburn of Wewoka.

Osburn knew Jerry Leonard, his neighbor who lived about a quarter mile from him along Highway 56.

“I drove right by there and there were red lights everywhere,” he said. “I knew there was something bad wrong.”

His neighbor's home was a crime scene Saturday night, where investigators said Leonard shot two people.

“A female victim on the phone stating that she had been shot, somebody else had been shot outside the residence and the suspect had gone,” said Sheriff Shannon Smith with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

When Seminole County deputies arrived they found one person dead and one injured, a female, inside the home. OSBI agents arrived and investigated well into the night.

The search continued for Leonard for several hours until he was spotted racing past the command post. Leonard then led deputies down a gravel road for about a mile and a half past the first crime scene. He crashed through a fence and into a field where he took his own life.

“Happy go lucky guy to me, you know, I certainly didn't think he was like that,” Osburn said.

Investigators said Leonard had young children, but they weren't home at the time of the shooting.

“Feel sorry for the kids because their dad did something bad and now he's gone,” he said.

OSBI is not releasing the names of the victims at this time. However, we do know the second victim is expected to recover.