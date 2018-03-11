OKC Police Investigating Homicide Near Midtown

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting west of midtown.

Officers responded to a shooting call near North McKinley Avenue and Linwood Boulevard at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found one victim on the ground with a single gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators have not released a suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oklahoma City Police at (405)231-2121 or dial 911.