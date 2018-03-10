Westbrook's Triple-Double Leads Thunder Past Spurs 104-94

Russell Westbrook scored 21 points and posted his 19th triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the San Antonio Spurs 104-94 on Saturday night.More >>
Russell Westbrook had 27 points, eight rebounds and nine assists to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rout the Phoenix Suns 115-87 on Thursday night. Paul George added 21 points, Corey Brewer had 17, Steven Adams 16, and Carmelo Anthony 11.More >>
The first title is always the sweetest, right? It sure is for Putnam City North, who won the Class 6A boys state basketball title Saturday night against Edmond Santa Fe in Tulsa. The Panthers withstood a strong third quarter by the Wolves to claim the championship at the Mabee Center. PC North beat Tulsa Union and Norman North in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, to get to the Saturday night tilt vs. Josh Williams' squad.More >>
In a state title game that honestly started out pretty slowly, fans were treated to a fantastic finish and five extra minutes. However, in the end, Booker T. Washington and Rhys Anderson were too much, winning the Class 5A state title game, 56-49, at the Mabee Center in Tulsa. Anderson's steal and layup gave the Lady Hornets a 52-47 lead late in OT. The Lady Hornets' comeback was the second of two spirited ones, the first being Pryor's in the third quarter. Pryor's Chloe Martin and ...More >>
It's tough to play the same team four times in a season, and it's even tougher to win three of them. But that's what the Tulsa Memorial Chargers did Saturday afternoon in the Class 5A boys state title game from the Mabee Center in Tulsa. The final score was 77-67. But it wasn't without a fight from the Booker T. Washington Hornets. After Memorial opened a 48-34 and a 54-38 lead in the third quarter, Trey Phipps and Jaycson Bereal lead the Hornets on a 12-0 run to cut it to 54-50 ea...More >>
