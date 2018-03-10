Putnam City North Wins Its First Boys Basketball Championship

The first title is always the sweetest, right?

It sure is for Putnam City North, who won the Class 6A boys state basketball title Saturday night, 65-58, over Edmond Santa Fe in Tulsa.

The Panthers, led by senior guard Adokiye Iyaye, withstood a strong third quarter by the Wolves to claim the championship at the Mabee Center. PC North beat Tulsa Union and Norman North in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, to get to the Saturday night tilt vs. Josh Williams' squad.

For Ryan Wagner's bunch, they were in control from start to finish, mostly. They led 15-13 after one quarter, and 30-20 at the half. Putnam City North built a 15-point lead before Tauriawn Knight and Tyus Jeffries led the Wolves back in the third quarter. Knight led the Wolves with 19 points.

"Just stay calm. Don't let the moment get to big for you," Wagner said he told his team as the clock wound down.

