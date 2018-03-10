OU Student In Custody After Firing Shots At Campus Apartment - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU Student In Custody After Firing Shots At Campus Apartment

By Kaitlyn Hawpe, News9.com
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

A University of Oklahoma student accused of firing shots inside a campus apartment early Saturday morning is in now in jail, police said.

Police responded to a report of an armed person early Saturday morning at the Traditions West Apartment complex in Norman.

Officials said when OUPD and Norman PD officers arrived at the complex they immediately evacuated the apartment building and surrounding area.

Drake Hamilton, 22, fired shots from within the emptied apartment where he had isolated himself, officials said. 

Officers were able to apprehend and take Hamilton into custody. He faces charges for firing a gun, possessing a gun on school property and assault and battery.  

No injuries were reported. 

OUPD is conducting an ongoing investigation at this time. 

