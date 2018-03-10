Bhinhar's Free Throw Leads Owasso To 6A Girls Basketball Title

Mya Bhinhar hit a free throw with :09 left and Terryn Milton iced it to give the Owasso Rams a 53-51 win in the Class 6A girls state championship basketball game Saturday in Tulsa.
Owasso led most of the game, but the Lady Patriots made a spirited comeback in the fourth quarter led by Cenara Skanes and Megan McAlpin.
Putnam City West cut the lead to 49-47 with a corner three from junior Megan McAlpin, but Owasso answered with a coast-to-coast bucket and a 51-47 edge with 2:00 to play. Then Megan McAlpin hit a layup, and assisted to Mekayala Furman on the tying bucket with :35 to play, 51-51.
The difference in the game? It was field goal percentage with the Lady Rams shooting 47 percent and the Lady Patriots shooting 30 percent.
Owasso started the game hot, opening a 6-0 lead before the Patriots tied the game at 6-6. It was a fast and furious start to the game from the Oral Roberts University Mabee Center in Tulsa.
PC West opened an 11-8 lead with 2:25 in the first quarter Owasso went on an 8-0 run to end the quarter. with a 16-11 lead.
Owasso maintained that lead throughout the half, and this bucket from Bhinhar gave the Lady Rams a 25-17 lead.
Mya Bhinhar sinks a mid range jumper to give Owasso a 25-17 lead over PC West with 1:00 to play in the 2nd quarter. Points difficult to come by for the Lady Patriots. #okpreps pic.twitter.com/oeMWqElmHA— News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) March 10, 2018
Owasso led at the half 27-20. Putnam City West was the No. 1 seed in the state tournament, and the Lady Rams were the No. 3 seed.
Watch the full game here:
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.