Bhinhar's Free Throw Leads Owasso To 6A Girls Basketball Title

Mya Bhinhar hit a free throw with :09 left and Terryn Milton iced it to give the Owasso Rams a 53-51 win in the Class 6A girls state championship basketball game Saturday in Tulsa.

Owasso led most of the game, but the Lady Patriots made a spirited comeback in the fourth quarter led by Cenara Skanes and Megan McAlpin.

Putnam City West cut the lead to 49-47 with a corner three from junior Megan McAlpin, but Owasso answered with a coast-to-coast bucket and a 51-47 edge with 2:00 to play. Then Megan McAlpin hit a layup, and assisted to Mekayala Furman on the tying bucket with :35 to play, 51-51.

The difference in the game? It was field goal percentage with the Lady Rams shooting 47 percent and the Lady Patriots shooting 30 percent.

Owasso started the game hot, opening a 6-0 lead before the Patriots tied the game at 6-6. It was a fast and furious start to the game from the Oral Roberts University Mabee Center in Tulsa.

PC West opened an 11-8 lead with 2:25 in the first quarter Owasso went on an 8-0 run to end the quarter. with a 16-11 lead.

Owasso maintained that lead throughout the half, and this bucket from Bhinhar gave the Lady Rams a 25-17 lead.

Mya Bhinhar sinks a mid range jumper to give Owasso a 25-17 lead over PC West with 1:00 to play in the 2nd quarter. Points difficult to come by for the Lady Patriots. #okpreps pic.twitter.com/oeMWqElmHA — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) March 10, 2018

Owasso led at the half 27-20. Putnam City West was the No. 1 seed in the state tournament, and the Lady Rams were the No. 3 seed.

