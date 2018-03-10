Amber Alert Issued By OKC Police For 6-Week-Old Baby

Oklahoma City Police issued an Amber Alert for a missing six-week-old girl.

They believe the baby is with her mother, a runaway 17-year-old Adazia Kinchen. Police said they were last seen Friday evening in the 2000 block of Northeast 13th Street.

Police say Adazia weighs 300 pounds, has braided, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket and grey sweatpants.

Authorities believe Adazia should be carrying the baby, Abria Kinchen in a car seat.

Officials say Adazia does not have access to a vehicle, but may be trying to make her way back to Nebraska.

If seen, OKC Police ask that you call 911.