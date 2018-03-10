Amber Alert Issued By OKC Police For 6-Week-Old Baby - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Amber Alert Issued By OKC Police For 6-Week-Old Baby

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police issued an Amber Alert for a missing six-week-old girl. 

They believe the baby is with her mother, a runaway 17-year-old Adazia Kinchen. Police said they were last seen Friday evening in the 2000 block of Northeast 13th Street.

Police say Adazia weighs 300 pounds, has braided, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket and grey sweatpants.

Authorities believe Adazia should be carrying the baby, Abria Kinchen in a car seat.  

Officials say Adazia does not have access to a vehicle, but may be trying to make her way back to Nebraska.

If seen, OKC Police ask that you call 911. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.