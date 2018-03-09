Radio calls raise questions about school shooting response

A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizance

A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizance

Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people

Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England

Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswoman

Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswoman

The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masks

The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masks

After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade deals

After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade deals

Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raise

Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raise

China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiations

China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiations

Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.

Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.

(Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, is hugged and congratulated by House members as the gun and school safety bill passed the Florida House 67-50 in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Oliva shepherd the bil...

(Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, is hugged and congratulated by House members as the gun and school safety bill passed the Florida House 67-50 in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Oliva shepherd the bil...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli speaks during an interview by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. ...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli speaks during an interview by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. ...

A nonprofit watchdog group has asked the Justice Department and the Office of Government Ethics to investigate whether a secret payment to an adult film actress violated federal law because Donald Trump did not list it on his financial disclosure forms.

A nonprofit watchdog group has asked the Justice Department and the Office of Government Ethics to investigate whether a secret payment to an adult film actress violated federal law because Donald Trump did not...

(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing President Donald Trump a...

(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing President Donald Trump a...

The recovery from the latest storm to pummel the Northeast will likely stretch through the weekend as utility crews work to restore electricity to hundreds of thousands of customers _ with a possible third nor'easter in the offing.

The recovery from the latest storm to pummel the Northeast will likely stretch through the weekend as utility crews work to restore electricity to hundreds of thousands of customers _ with a possible third...

(Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Crew members from PIKE electric company from Maryland pull a downed power line on New Road in Aston, Pa., in order to reconnect it on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Pennsylvania utility companies say more th...

(Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Crew members from PIKE electric company from Maryland pull a downed power line on New Road in Aston, Pa., in order to reconnect it on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Pennsylvania utility companies say more th...

A gunman took at least three people hostage at a large veterans home in California on Friday and police locked down the sprawling grounds.

A gunman took at least three people hostage at a large veterans home in California on Friday and police locked down the sprawling grounds.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). File - In this April 17, 2011 file photo, vineyards are shown in front of the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif. Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken hostages Friday, March 9, 2018...

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). File - In this April 17, 2011 file photo, vineyards are shown in front of the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif. Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken hostages Friday, March 9, 2018...

Time to set your clocks and watches one hour ahead, and maybe save some time to grouse about losing an hour's sleep Saturday night.

Time to set your clocks and watches one hour ahead, and maybe save some time to grouse about losing an hour's sleep Saturday night.

(AP Photo/J. David Ake). The clock tower at the Trump International Hotel is photographed at daybreak in Washington, Friday, March 9, 2018. This weekend marks the switch to daylight saving time when this and most for the rest of the clocks in the U.S. ...

(AP Photo/J. David Ake). The clock tower at the Trump International Hotel is photographed at daybreak in Washington, Friday, March 9, 2018. This weekend marks the switch to daylight saving time when this and most for the rest of the clocks in the U.S. ...

(Angela Wilhelm /The Asheville Citizen-Times via AP). In this Wednesday, March 7, 2018 photo, Asheville Police Chief Tammy Hooper listens to community members as they speak during the Asheville Citizens Police Action Committee meeting at the Dr. Wesley...

(Angela Wilhelm /The Asheville Citizen-Times via AP). In this Wednesday, March 7, 2018 photo, Asheville Police Chief Tammy Hooper listens to community members as they speak during the Asheville Citizens Police Action Committee meeting at the Dr. Wesley...

A fire official says no injured people have been treated at a California veterans home where people have been taken hostage.

A fire official says no injured people have been treated at a California veterans home where people have been taken hostage.

(JL Sousa/Napa Valley Register via AP). Law enforcement members stage near the Veterans Home of California after reports of an active shooter Friday, March 9, 2018, in Yountville, Calif. Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken ho...

(JL Sousa/Napa Valley Register via AP). Law enforcement members stage near the Veterans Home of California after reports of an active shooter Friday, March 9, 2018, in Yountville, Calif. Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken ho...

As month's deadly Florida school shooting unfolded, the school's resource officer said on radio that shots were coming from a specific building but advised officers to stay away, seemingly a failure to follow widely established guidelines.

As month's deadly Florida school shooting unfolded, the school's resource officer said on radio that shots were coming from a specific building but advised officers to stay away, seemingly a failure to follow...

(Broward County Public Schools via AP, File). FILE - This Feb. 18, 2015, file image taken from video provided by Broward County Public Schools shows school resource officer Scot Peterson during a school board meeting of Broward County, Fla. Radio trans...

By TERRY SPENCER and LISA MARIE PANE

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - As deputies began responding to last month's deadly Florida school shooting, the school's armed resource officer radioed that shots were coming from the freshman building, but he advised officers to stay back - a seeming failure to follow widely established guidelines to immediately confront the attacker in active shooter situations.

Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson's radio calls in the minutes after the Feb. 14 shooting show he almost immediately realized gunshots were being fired inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. That contradicts a statement issued Feb. 26 by his lawyer saying Peterson, who was assigned to the school, "believed that those gunshots were originating from outside any of the buildings on the school campus."

If Peterson knew the location of the shooter, Broward County Sheriff's Office mass shooting guidelines required him to enter the building and kill or stop the gunman. Such protocols are near-universal among U.S. law enforcement agencies.

Peterson, who has denied wrongdoing, retired soon after the shooting rather than accept a suspension. Broward Sheriff Scott Israel and President Donald Trump publicly criticized his actions and he is being investigated by internal affairs.

The radio transmissions, released late Thursday, also appear to contradict reports that a Broward captain ordered deputies not to enter the building. In fact, it was Peterson who advised officers to stay at least 500 feet away. It's not clear if anyone heeded his request, but it contradicts standard active shooter procedures in place since the 1999 massacre at Columbine High School, when officers remained outside while waiting for a SWAT team, which allowed the two shooters time to continue their rampage unchallenged.

Chris Grollnek, a former law enforcement officer who specializes in security issues - especially active shooter situations - said the timeline and radio transmissions show "what not to do" when confronting a mass shooter and indicate Peterson had inadequate training. Peterson's records show he passed an active shooter class in 2016.

Broward sheriff's Col. Jack Dale disputed Grollnek's conclusion, saying in a statement that the training Peterson and other deputies take includes live-fire simulations for both single deputy and multiple deputy situations. He said Grollnek "has the advantage of hindsight, the deputies did not."

"We are only beginning to understand how the situation unfolded. To attribute failures to training and leadership is far too premature," Dale wrote.

When suspect Nikolas Cruz began his six-minute shooting rampage with an AR-15 assault-style rifle, investigators say, Peterson was near the school's administration building, which is separated by a courtyard and classrooms from the freshman building. Responding to reports, he arrived outside the freshman building nearly two minutes later, issuing his first radio transmission: "Be advised we have possible, could be firecrackers, I think we have shots fired, possible shots fired - 1200 building." The 1200 building is also known as the freshman building.

Investigators say school surveillance video shows Peterson then took up a position near the freshman building - a spot he wouldn't leave until the shootings were over. He then called for backup and for the school and a nearby intersection to be shut down. He then reiterates, 38 seconds after his first call, "We're talking about the 1200 building." Two minutes later, "We also heard it's by, inside the 1200 building."

As backup deputies arrive, Peterson radios them, "Do not approach 12 or 1300 building. Stay at least 500 feet away at this point." By this time, investigators say, video shows that Cruz had abandoned his jammed weapon. The 19-year-old former Stoneman Douglas student then mixed in with the fleeing mass and left the school before being arrested a mile (1.6 kilometers) away more than an hour later. His attorneys have said he would plead guilty in return for a life sentence instead of the death penalty.

Peterson's attorney, Joseph DiRuzzo III, did not return an email and call seeking comment Friday.

The transmissions also show that Capt. Jan Jordan never radioed orders to deputies telling them to stay out of the building, as some media have reported. In her first transmission, 10 minutes after the shooting began, Jordan says, "I know there's a lot going on. Do we have a perimeter set up right now and everyone cleared out of the school?" She is told no. Almost two minutes later, she replied that a perimeter needed to be set up around the school, the students needed to be evacuated and the area around the school shut down.

Grollnek said there are only three reasons a perimeter should be set up: if a manhunt is underway and police are trying to prevent the shooter's escape; if police want to prevent the scene from being trampled so police dogs can get a good scent; or in a hostage situation, to prevent innocent bystanders from getting shot in crossfire.

In this case, he said: "The innocent bystanders were inside. There was not a good reason to set up a perimeter."

___

Pane reported from Atlanta.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.