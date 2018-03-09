Roadway Named In Honor Of Fallen Logan County Deputy - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Roadway Named In Honor Of Fallen Logan County Deputy

LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The family of a fallen Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy doesn't have closure yet.  Logan County, named a stretch of Highway 77 South of Mulhall “Deputy Sheriff David Wade Memorial Highway”, Friday. 

David Wade, 40, was shot seven times by Nathan LeForce at a home near Mulhall last April 18th.

Wade was attempting to serve an eviction notice.  Wade fought fiercely for his life, before dying during surgery at OU Medical Center. 

LeForce has a Death Penalty hearing coming up next Friday. 

Jamie Alexander is one of more than two dozen of Wade’s family members who attended Friday afternoon’s ceremony.

“This means a lot to us, and it’s just another example of how people are remembering David and the sacrifice he made,”said Alexander.

