Storm Chances Return To Oklahoma On Saturday

Welcome to your weekend. We've got a nice Friday night ahead followed by some storm chances for Saturday.

Temperatures are in the lower 70s Friday night with a brisk southwest wind gusting between 10 and 20 mph. Lows across Oklahoma Friday night will range from the upper 30s to mid-50s.

And then the storm chances reemerge.

See also: Current Conditions & 9-Day Forecast

Your best chance of storms is in eastern Oklahoma, but there will be a slight chance for rain and thunder in central and northern Oklahoma. Take an umbrella with you if you're out and about on Saturday, although you won't need any rain gear to come see the News 9 weather team at Penn Square Mall for the Severe Weather Expo from noon to 4 p.m.

We'll be in Center Court. Come see us!

Links: ESP Radar | Street-level Radar

Speaking of severe weather, there will be a low threat for severe storms in southeastern Oklahoma on Saturday.

Your Sunday will be in the low to upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Join Chief Meteorologist David Payne at 10 p.m. for the full 9-day forecast.

Take a moment and 'like' our meteorologists on Facebook. They provide you with weather information and analysis day and night. This is a really valuable resource during winter storms of all kinds.

David Payne - click here

Cassie Heiter - click here

Jed Castles - click here

Justin Rudicel - click here

Robyn King - click here

Matt Mahler - click here