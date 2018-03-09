Capitol Week In Review: Lawmakers On Reform, Hemp And Teacher St - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Capitol Week In Review: Lawmakers On Reform, Hemp And Teacher Strike

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Another busy week at the Capitol as lawmakers dealt with bills to reduce the prison population, discussed fields of hemp, and a looming teacher strike.

That possible teacher strike is what has most lawmakers talking right now. Teachers are demanding $3.3 billion dollars over three years or they say they’re walking.

“We do not want to shut down schools and leave our classrooms to come to the Capitol. But we will,” said Alicia Priest Oklahoma Education Association.

Read Related Story: OEA Outlines Demands To Avoid Teacher Strike

Teachers are demanding $10,000 raises for themselves and $5,000 dollar raises for support staff, like custodians and bus drivers. They also want $200 million in school funding and raises for state workers.

Senator Mike Schulz (R) President Pro Tempore doubts they can even get the $10,000 teacher raises passed. “That would be about $600 million in additional revenue. We’ve seen the struggles in the house to see anything to raise $300 to $400 million.”

Muslim Day at the Capitol found fewer protesters than in past years, and the State House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill to allow a study into growing hemp in Oklahoma.

“Hemp can be used thousands of different products from rope and textile to plastics and bio fuels,” said Representative Mickey Dollens (D) Oklahoma City. “What the hemp can’t do is get you high.”

The House also passed bills outlawing crossbows for kids, but expanding the stand your ground law to churches, prompting debate over whether someone can shoot someone in church for speaking in tongues.

“And someone came running up to you speaking hard in tongues and you thought that they were mentally deranged, don’t you feel that we could have some bad outcomes from something like that?” asked Representative Brian Renegar (D) Canadian who also questioned the need for such a law.

“So, let’s talk about need,” Representative Greg Babinec (R) Cushing replied. “Did Rosa Parks have a need to ride in the front of the bus?”

The governor announced an agreement on criminal justice reform with state district attorneys, but couldn’t provide details of what it would cost or how many inmates it would impact. 

Critics slammed the deal’s lack of transparency.

Read Related Story: Group Concerned About Newly Released Criminal Justice Reform Plan

“We should be very suspect of anything that comes out of this so-called agreement,” said Ryan Kiesel with the ACLU. 

Lawmakers are expected to take up those criminal justice reform bills and discuss plans for teacher raises next week.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

  • PoliticalMore>>

  • The Latest: NRA files lawsuit over Florida gun control law

    The Latest: NRA files lawsuit over Florida gun control law

    Friday, March 9 2018 8:28 PM EST2018-03-10 01:28:19 GMT
    (Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, is hugged and congratulated by House members as the gun and school safety bill passed the Florida House 67-50 in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Oliva shepherd the bil...(Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, is hugged and congratulated by House members as the gun and school safety bill passed the Florida House 67-50 in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Oliva shepherd the bil...
    Florida Gov. Rick Scott has signed a school safety bill passed by the Legislature in response to the Valentine's Day mass shooting that killed 17 people at a high school.More >>
    Florida Gov. Rick Scott has signed a school safety bill passed by the Legislature in response to the Valentine's Day mass shooting that killed 17 people at a high school.More >>

  • Watchdog group: DOJ should investigate porn actress payment

    Watchdog group: DOJ should investigate porn actress payment

    Friday, March 9 2018 8:27 PM EST2018-03-10 01:27:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing President Donald Trump a...(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing President Donald Trump a...
    A nonprofit watchdog group has asked the Justice Department and the Office of Government Ethics to investigate whether a secret payment to an adult film actress violated federal law because Donald Trump did not...More >>
    A nonprofit watchdog group has asked the Justice Department and the Office of Government Ethics to investigate whether a secret payment to an adult film actress violated federal law because Donald Trump did not list it on his financial disclosure forms.More >>

  • Florida governor signs gun restrictions 3 weeks after attack

    Florida governor signs gun restrictions 3 weeks after attack

    Friday, March 9 2018 8:27 PM EST2018-03-10 01:27:52 GMT
    (Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, is hugged and congratulated by House members as the gun and school safety bill passed the Florida House 67-50 in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Oliva shepherd the bil...(Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, is hugged and congratulated by House members as the gun and school safety bill passed the Florida House 67-50 in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Oliva shepherd the bil...
    Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.More >>
    Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.