Judge Denies Bond For Norman Father Accused Of Killing Baby

The father involved in a metro Amber Alert and accused of killing his baby made his first court appearance on Friday.

The judge denied Victor Minjarez's bond during a video arraignment. He is being held in jail on one count of first-degree murder and unlawful disposal of human remains.

Court papers detail Minjarez’s violent outburst towards the baby's mother the day he took the infant.

Authorities say a number of steps were taken to get the baby from Minjarez. Here's the timeline of events in the days before his arrest.

Norman police say Minjarez assaulted the mother of his child on Feb. 19, then took 7-month-old Jody Minjarez. Police said he had legal rights to the child.

The mother filed a protective order days later for her, the baby and another child. In the VPO paperwork, the baby's mother said Minjarez attacked her with a double-sided axe and beat her in front of the children. She said he also threatened to kill her and the children.

“The VPO was issued and it was ordered that Victor return the child to the mother,” said Sarah Jenson, Norman Police Department. “Following that, there were text message that were exchanged. The text messages were exchanged through a friend and basically said to hell the mother that she would likely never see her child again.”

The following day, Norman detectives requested DHS petition the courts for a temporary emergency custody. The Cleveland County District Attorney's office declined the request.

An Amber Alert was issued on March 7, the same day Minjarez was located at a vacant home in northwest Oklahoma City. He admitted to putting the baby's body in a trash can outside the home and that the baby had been dead for one week.

The medical examiner has ruled the baby died from blunt force trauma to the head.