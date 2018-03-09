Jury Finds Stillwater Bail Bondsman 'Not Guilty' Of Murder

A jury has found a Stillwater bail bondsman, who shot and killed a client back in August 2017, not guilty of murder.

Chasity Carey was accused of shooting and killing her client, Brandon Williams, inside her office on August 9. Carey told police that the shooting was in self-defense. She was reportedly taking Williams into custody at the time of the altercation.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

READ ALSO: Stillwater Bail Bondsman Arrested For Murder In Shooting Death Of Client