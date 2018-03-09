Oklahoma prison inmate escapes from Muskogee County facility - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma prison inmate escapes from Muskogee County facility

Posted: Updated:

TAFT, Okla. (AP) - Officials in Muskogee County say some schools were locked down while authorities searched for an escaped state prison inmate.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Friday authorities are searching for 52-year-old Todd Hicks, who walked away Thursday evening from the minimum-security Jess Dunn Correctional Center.

The superintendent of Haskell Public Schools says schools in the Muskogee County district were placed under a precautionary lockdown early Friday but that normal activities resumed later in the day.

Records indicate Hicks was serving two 15-year concurrent sentences for burglary convictions in Tulsa County when he disappeared.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.