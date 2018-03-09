Oklahoma prison inmate escapes from Muskogee County facility

TAFT, Okla. (AP) - Officials in Muskogee County say some schools were locked down while authorities searched for an escaped state prison inmate.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Friday authorities are searching for 52-year-old Todd Hicks, who walked away Thursday evening from the minimum-security Jess Dunn Correctional Center.

The superintendent of Haskell Public Schools says schools in the Muskogee County district were placed under a precautionary lockdown early Friday but that normal activities resumed later in the day.

Records indicate Hicks was serving two 15-year concurrent sentences for burglary convictions in Tulsa County when he disappeared.

