Texas boy, 2, drowns in pond in southeast Oklahoma

SAWYER, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old Texas boy has drowned in a pond in southeastern Oklahoma.

An OHP report says the Whitesboro, Texas, boy, whose name was not released, was found about 4 a.m. Friday in the pond near Sawyer, about 155 miles (249 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

The report says the boy's mother reported she had checked on him about 2:30 a.m. and he was asleep in bed.

The mother said when she checked again about 3 a.m. he was missing.

The report says the boy apparently walked about 400 feet to the pond and was found about 25 feet from shore in about 3½ feet of water.

