High School Hoops: Playoffs Latest

High school ballers are deep into the state playoffs, so follow along as new champions will be crowned on Saturday.
News 9 Plus will air the 5A and 6A championship games live on Saturday. Catch up on those brackets here.
4A Girls
Ft. Gibson 56 Tuttle 31
Elgin 52 Anadarko 45
Muldrow 42 Broken Bow 38
Victory Christian 41 Harrah 52
Ft. Gibson vs Elgin (Fri, 6:30 p.m.)
Muldrow vs Harrah (Fri, 8 p.m.)
4A Boys
Kingfisher 50 Ada 45
Seminole 51 Daniel Webster 61
Roland 57 Catoosa 54
McLain 45 Heritage Hall 79
Kingfisher vs Daniel Webster (Fri, 6 p.m.)
Roland vs Heritage Hall (Fri, noon)
3A Girls
Adair 61 Holland Hall 56
Prague 52 Kingston 61
Hartshorne 33 Comanche 52
Kansas 48 Sequoyah (Tahlequah) 59
Adair vs Kingston (Fri, 9 p.m.)
Comanche vs Sequoyah (Tahlequah) (Fri, 7:30 p.m.)
3A Boys
Kingston 67 Sperry 45
Sequoyah (Tahlequah) 36 Hugo 39
Hennessey 52 Mount St. Mary 60
Idabel 54 Star Spencer 68
Kingston vs Hugo (Fri, 1:30 p.m.)
Mount St. Mary 46 Star Spencer 61
2A Girls
Christian Heritage 60 Chouteau-Mazie 32
Fairview 46 Mounds 39
Kiefer 53 Howe 65
Vanoss 47 Cashion 52
Christian Heritage vs Fairview (Fri, 10:30 a.m.)
Howe vs Cashion (Fri, 4:30 p.m.)
2A Boys
Wright City 49 Christian Heritage 39
Ketchum 53 Luther 56
Hooker 45 Talihina 43
Crossings Christian 56 Latta 58
Wright City vs Luther (Fri, 8 p.m.)
Hooker vs Latta (Fri, 6:30 p.m.)
A Girls
Seiling 71 Dewar 29
Okarche 42 Cyril 19
Vici 52 New Lima 30
OK Christian Academy 40 Frontier 61
Seiling 58 Okarche 49
Vici 34 Frontier 51
Seiling 60 Frontier 57
A Boys
Frontier 74 Southwest Covenant 66
Rattan 61 Seiling 53
Cyril 55 Pond Creek-Hunter 48
Glencoe 54 Ft. Cobb-Broxton 68
Frontier 65 Rattan 63 (OT)
Cyril 49 Ft. Cobb-Broxton 50
Frontier 50 Ft. Cobb-Broxton 62
B Girls
Varnum 55 Granite 50 (2OT)
Red Oak 43 Forgan 36
Sasakwa 71 Leedey 65
Burlington 42 Hammon 46
Varnum 46 Red Oak 49
Sasakwa 37 Hammon 49
Red Oak 34 Hammon 45
B Boys
Earlsboro 48 Whitesboro 46 (OT)
Calumet 67 Duke 64 (OT)
Leedey 66 Indiahoma 62
Kinta 37 Red Oak 58
Earlsboro 71 Calumet 59
Leedey 41 Red Oak 62
Earlsboro 46 Red Oak 47 (2OT)