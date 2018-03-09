High School Hoops: Playoffs Latest

High school ballers are deep into the state playoffs, so follow along as new champions will be crowned on Saturday.

News 9 Plus will air the 5A and 6A championship games live on Saturday. Catch up on those brackets here.

4A Girls

Ft. Gibson 56 Tuttle 31

Elgin 52 Anadarko 45

Muldrow 42 Broken Bow 38

Victory Christian 41 Harrah 52

Ft. Gibson vs Elgin (Fri, 6:30 p.m.)

Muldrow vs Harrah (Fri, 8 p.m.)

4A Boys

Kingfisher 50 Ada 45

Seminole 51 Daniel Webster 61

Roland 57 Catoosa 54

McLain 45 Heritage Hall 79

Kingfisher vs Daniel Webster (Fri, 6 p.m.)

Roland vs Heritage Hall (Fri, noon)

3A Girls

Adair 61 Holland Hall 56

Prague 52 Kingston 61

Hartshorne 33 Comanche 52

Kansas 48 Sequoyah (Tahlequah) 59

Adair vs Kingston (Fri, 9 p.m.)

Comanche vs Sequoyah (Tahlequah) (Fri, 7:30 p.m.)

3A Boys

Kingston 67 Sperry 45

Sequoyah (Tahlequah) 36 Hugo 39

Hennessey 52 Mount St. Mary 60

Idabel 54 Star Spencer 68

Kingston vs Hugo (Fri, 1:30 p.m.)

Mount St. Mary 46 Star Spencer 61

2A Girls

Christian Heritage 60 Chouteau-Mazie 32

Fairview 46 Mounds 39

Kiefer 53 Howe 65

Vanoss 47 Cashion 52

Christian Heritage vs Fairview (Fri, 10:30 a.m.)

Howe vs Cashion (Fri, 4:30 p.m.)

2A Boys

Wright City 49 Christian Heritage 39

Ketchum 53 Luther 56

Hooker 45 Talihina 43

Crossings Christian 56 Latta 58

Wright City vs Luther (Fri, 8 p.m.)

Hooker vs Latta (Fri, 6:30 p.m.)

A Girls

Seiling 71 Dewar 29

Okarche 42 Cyril 19

Vici 52 New Lima 30

OK Christian Academy 40 Frontier 61

Seiling 58 Okarche 49

Vici 34 Frontier 51

Seiling 60 Frontier 57

A Boys

Frontier 74 Southwest Covenant 66

Rattan 61 Seiling 53

Cyril 55 Pond Creek-Hunter 48

Glencoe 54 Ft. Cobb-Broxton 68

Frontier 65 Rattan 63 (OT)

Cyril 49 Ft. Cobb-Broxton 50

Frontier 50 Ft. Cobb-Broxton 62

B Girls

Varnum 55 Granite 50 (2OT)

Red Oak 43 Forgan 36

Sasakwa 71 Leedey 65

Burlington 42 Hammon 46

Varnum 46 Red Oak 49

Sasakwa 37 Hammon 49

Red Oak 34 Hammon 45

B Boys

Earlsboro 48 Whitesboro 46 (OT)

Calumet 67 Duke 64 (OT)

Leedey 66 Indiahoma 62

Kinta 37 Red Oak 58

Earlsboro 71 Calumet 59

Leedey 41 Red Oak 62

Earlsboro 46 Red Oak 47 (2OT)