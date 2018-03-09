Despite arrest, police beating shows technology shortcomings

Two high-profile Texas district attorneys have fallen short in their bids for re-election

Two high-profile Texas district attorneys have fallen short in their bids for re-election

A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizance

Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England

Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswoman

The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masks

After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade deals

Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raise

China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiations

Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.

(Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, is hugged and congratulated by House members as the gun and school safety bill passed the Florida House 67-50 in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Oliva shepherd the bil...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli speaks during an interview by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. ...

A nonprofit watchdog group has asked the Justice Department and the Office of Government Ethics to investigate whether a secret payment to an adult film actress violated federal law because Donald Trump did not list it on his financial disclosure forms.

(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing President Donald Trump a...

The recovery from the latest storm to pummel the Northeast will likely stretch through the weekend as utility crews work to restore electricity to hundreds of thousands of customers _ with a possible third nor'easter in the offing.

(Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Crew members from PIKE electric company from Maryland pull a downed power line on New Road in Aston, Pa., in order to reconnect it on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Pennsylvania utility companies say more th...

A gunman took at least three people hostage at a large veterans home in California on Friday and police locked down the sprawling grounds.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). File - In this April 17, 2011 file photo, vineyards are shown in front of the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif. Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken hostages Friday, March 9, 2018...

A registered sex offender filed a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Children's Hospital because he's barred from visiting his severely ill 9-year-old son.

Time to set your clocks and watches one hour ahead, and maybe save some time to grouse about losing an hour's sleep Saturday night.

(AP Photo/J. David Ake). The clock tower at the Trump International Hotel is photographed at daybreak in Washington, Friday, March 9, 2018. This weekend marks the switch to daylight saving time when this and most for the rest of the clocks in the U.S. ...

Let there be light, an hour longer into the evening sky

A white police officer caught on video beating a black pedestrian has been arrested on assault charges in North Carolina.

(Angela Wilhelm /The Asheville Citizen-Times via AP). In this Wednesday, March 7, 2018 photo, Asheville Police Chief Tammy Hooper listens to community members as they speak during the Asheville Citizens Police Action Committee meeting at the Dr. Wesley...

A fire official says no injured people have been treated at a California veterans home where people have been taken hostage.

(JL Sousa/Napa Valley Register via AP). Law enforcement members stage near the Veterans Home of California after reports of an active shooter Friday, March 9, 2018, in Yountville, Calif. Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken ho...

As month's deadly Florida school shooting unfolded, the school's resource officer said on radio that shots were coming from a specific building but advised officers to stay away, seemingly a failure to follow widely established guidelines.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, law enforcement officers block off a street following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff depu...

(Angela Wilhelm/The Asheville Citizen-Times via AP). In this Wednesday, March 7, 2018 photo, a large crowd attend the Asheville Citizens Police Action Committee meeting at the Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Center in Asheville, N.C. The FBI is probing ...

(Angela Wilhelm /The Asheville Citizen-Times via AP). In this Wednesday, March 7, 2018 photo, DeLores Venable addresses Asheville Police Chief Tammy Hooper during the Asheville Citizens Police Action Committee meeting at the Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Souths...

(Angela Wilhelm /The Asheville Citizen-Times via AP). In this Wednesday, March 7, 2018 photo, Asheville Police Chief Tammy Hooper listens to community members as they speak during the Asheville Citizens Police Action Committee meeting at the Dr. Wesley...

By JONATHAN DREW

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A white police officer shown on video beating a black pedestrian has been charged with felony assault in a North Carolina case that sparked outrage over use of excessive force.

The case against former Asheville police officer Christopher Hickman stems from an August 2017 encounter but became public only last week after a leaked body camera video showed Hickman subduing and punching the pedestrian, who was accused of jaywalking.

The violent encounter happened shortly after Asheville implemented rules against excessive force, demonstrating how even a well-meaning policy can be limited by the officers carrying it out. The delay in making the footage public also shows that body camera technology being adopted across the country can't always guarantee the level of transparency many have hoped for.

"We need to be very cognizant of how difficult police supervision actually is. It's difficult enough that we can't just throw a piece of technology at it and expect to substantially change police supervision," said Seth Stoughton, who teaches law at the University of South Carolina.

Hickman, 31, was arrested late Thursday on a felony charge of assault by strangulation, as well as misdemeanor counts of assault and communicating threats, according to the prosecutor. A phone listing for Hickman, who resigned in January, had a full inbox that wouldn't take messages.

The Aug. 25 encounter came months after the city implemented the use-of-force policy that included training on de-escalating tense situations. The policy was drafted in the aftermath of a white officer killing an armed black man after a high speed chase.

Despite the policy, Hickman was shown on video published last week by The Citizen-Times subduing Johnnie Jermaine Rush, then punching and shocking him with a stun gun. Rush was stopped on a dark street because officers accused him of crossing outside a crosswalk near a minor league ballpark and cluster of breweries popular with tourists.

An arrest warrant for Hickman said Rush, 33, suffered head abrasions and swelling and that he lost consciousness when Hickman pressed his arm on his throat.

James Lee, a black minister and member of the Racial Justice Coalition, said the episode erodes trust in a community that hoped the use-of-force policy would bring change.

"What this has done is pause that level of trust," Lee said.

Still, Lee said Hickman is being held accountable, and he believes Police Chief Tammy Hooper should stay in her job.

"Hopefully she'll continue to learn from this," he said.

On Wednesday, Hooper was interrupted by an angry audience as she spoke about the case at a citizen's police advisory board meeting. Hooper said she put Hickman on administrative duty immediately after the altercation, and started an administrative review. But people attending the meeting demanded to know why a criminal investigation wasn't sought for months.

Obstacles to resolving the case began after Hickman's supervisor arrived on scene. The supervisor didn't immediately review footage of the scene and did not give interview notes to superiors in a timely manner, according to city documents.

Weeks later, after reviewing nearly 60 hours of Hickman's body camera footage from numerous encounters, the department identified four other instances of rude behavior toward members of the public. Hickman resigned in January.

Asheville's body camera policy requires department technology officers only to review a sampling of body camera footage from officers around the department each month. Susanna Birdsong, an ACLU lawyer who studies body camera policy, said even when departments require footage review, the rules aren't always followed. She said the debate needs to go beyond technology to efforts to "stop racially biased policing before it starts."

The department's administrative review ended in December, and authorities didn't seek an outside criminal investigation until January. The State Bureau of Investigation declined to lead it, citing the time lapse. An Asheville investigator then began probing whether criminal charges were warranted. The FBI is also conducting a criminal investigation of Hickman.

Complicating transparency efforts, state law generally requires a judge to sign off on public release of body camera video. City officials are petitioning a judge to make more footage public.

Asheville's City Council released a statement saying that members were "furious" that they weren't told about the case until the video surfaced. The panel now wants a third-party audit for racial bias among the police serving a city of nearly 90,000 with a population that's about 82 percent white and 12 percent black.

At Wednesday's meeting, activist DeLores Venable questioned the city's image as welcoming, progressive and a tourist haven.

"Where's the progress when we tell tourists to come here," she asked, "but black tourists gotta face getting beat down on Biltmore Ave. because you're jaywalking?"

___

Follow Drew at www.twitter.com/JonathanLDrew

