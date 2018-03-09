More than 200 have now died due to flu in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The record number of deaths in Oklahoma this flu season has now surpassed 200.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health says 228 people have died due to the flu since Sept. 1, up from 194 a week ago.

A record number of more than 4,200 residents have been hospitalized with the illness.

The number of deaths and hospitalizations surpass any flu season in Oklahoma since the department began tracking the illness in 2009. The previous record of 130 deaths was set last year.

The department reports the greatest number of flu-related deaths, 160, is among people aged 65 or older.

