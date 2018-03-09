OKC Auto Show Features A Futurliner - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Auto Show Features A Futurliner

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The 101st OKC International Auto Show will feature a historic vehicle that hasn't been in Oklahoma since the early 1950s.

You can get up close to Futurliner #10 at the show.

It was created in the 1930s as a futuristic and inspirational vehicle.

There were only 12 made and each one of them had a unique look on the inside.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity and it's just an experience we're thrilled to try and give everybody to look at it and actually go up in the cab," said David Yarde of the National Auto and Track Museum. 

This is one of three Futurliners that have been restored.

News 9's Chris Gilmore actually took a ride in it Thursday and said it was a great experience.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.