OKC Auto Show Features A Futurliner

The 101st OKC International Auto Show will feature a historic vehicle that hasn't been in Oklahoma since the early 1950s.

You can get up close to Futurliner #10 at the show.

It was created in the 1930s as a futuristic and inspirational vehicle.

There were only 12 made and each one of them had a unique look on the inside.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity and it's just an experience we're thrilled to try and give everybody to look at it and actually go up in the cab," said David Yarde of the National Auto and Track Museum.

This is one of three Futurliners that have been restored.

News 9's Chris Gilmore actually took a ride in it Thursday and said it was a great experience.