Slow recovery from latest nor'easter; 3rd storm on tap?

A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizance

Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England

Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswoman

The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masks

After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade deals

Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raise

China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiations

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...

Four Colorado lawmakers are bringing to the White House their ideas on punishing so-called sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with federal immigration officials.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2018 file photo, a banner to welcome immigrants is viewed through a fisheye lens over the main entrance to the Denver City and County Building. Four lawmakers from Colorado are meeting with off...

(Carol Robinson/AL.com via AP). Authorities investigate the scene where a shooting occurred at Huffman High School, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. Birmingham Interim Police Chief Orlando Wilson said at a news conference that authorities ...

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). This Saturday, March 3, 2018, photo, shows Mitt Romney during a tour of Arches National Park, near Moab, Utah. The former Republican presidential nominee continues his bid to become a U.S. Senator for Utah.

Brown University has canceled the display of the house where Rosa Parks lived after sparking the Montgomery bus boycott.

A judge is recommending that President Donald Trump mute rather than block some Twitter followers to resolve a First Amendment lawsuit.

Emergency calls from parents and students during the Florida high school massacre show 911 operators at first trying to grasp the enormity of the emergency and then calmly trying to gather information to assist arriving law enforcement officers.

(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, students hold their hands in the air as they are evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., after a shooter opened fi...

Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.

(Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, is hugged and congratulated by House members as the gun and school safety bill passed the Florida House 67-50 in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Oliva shepherd the bil...

The recovery from the latest storm to pummel the Northeast will likely stretch through the weekend as utility crews work to restore electricity to hundreds of thousands of customers _ with a possible third nor'easter in the offing.

(Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Crew members from PIKE electric company from Maryland pull a downed power line on New Road in Aston, Pa., in order to reconnect it on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Pennsylvania utility companies say more th...

The federal government has been advising a beach town on the Jersey Shore on plans to build a pier and start a ferry service that would speed New Yorkers to the doorstep of a resort co-owned by Jared Kushner.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). In this Monday, March 5, 2018 photo, the Pier Village development is seen in Long Branch, N.J. The federal government has been advising a beach town on the Jersey Shore on plans to build a pier and start a ferry service that woul...

(Daryn Slover/Sun Journal via AP). Amber Cox shovels the porch roof at her home in Auburn, Maine, Thursday, March 8, 2018. The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of ...

(Michael Bryant /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Crews from 3Phase Line Construction, from Chicago, work on War Trophy Lane in Aston, Pa., to try to bring back power to the residential neighborhood on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). Christina Mesavage leads family friend, Una Mayer, center, and her son, Jude, up a sledding hill at the Eastern Promenade while enjoying the snow during a nor'easter Thursday, March 8, 2018, in Portland, Maine. Residents in...

(Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Crews work to replace utility poles in Fairless Hills, Pa. on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Pennsylvania utility companies say more than 110,000 customers were without power Thursday morning following the state's...

BOSTON (AP) - The arduous recovery from the latest storm to pummel the Northeast will likely stretch through the weekend as utility crews work to clear downed trees and power lines and restore electricity to hundreds of thousands of customers - with a possible third nor'easter in the offing.

More than 280,000 residents and businesses are still without power throughout the Northeast, two days after the second storm in less than a week pounded the Eastern Seaboard, leaving behind more than 20 inches of snow in some areas. The heavy, wet snow from the storm pulled down trees, branches and power lines, leaving millions in the dark. In Maine, excessive speed on icy roads is being blamed for a 14-vehicle pileup on Interstate 95; no injuries have been reported.

The rush is on to restore power as forecasters monitor another system that could move up the coast Monday. Some weather models, however, have the storm missing the mark.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.