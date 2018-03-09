Slow recovery from latest nor'easter; 3rd storm on tap? - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Slow recovery from latest nor'easter; 3rd storm on tap?

Posted: Updated:
BOSTON (AP) - The arduous recovery from the latest storm to pummel the Northeast will likely stretch through the weekend as utility crews work to clear downed trees and power lines and restore electricity to hundreds of thousands of customers - with a possible third nor'easter in the offing.

More than 280,000 residents and businesses are still without power throughout the Northeast, two days after the second storm in less than a week pounded the Eastern Seaboard, leaving behind more than 20 inches of snow in some areas. The heavy, wet snow from the storm pulled down trees, branches and power lines, leaving millions in the dark. In Maine, excessive speed on icy roads is being blamed for a 14-vehicle pileup on Interstate 95; no injuries have been reported.

The rush is on to restore power as forecasters monitor another system that could move up the coast Monday. Some weather models, however, have the storm missing the mark.

