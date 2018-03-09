Beautiful Temps On Friday For OKC Metro

Not as cold this Friday morning but it's still cool with temperatures in the mid-40s.

A breezy south wind will give us wind chills ranging in the upper 30s to low 40s.

You may not need a jacket into Friday afternoon with highs warming to the low 70s! Skies become partly sunny.

Possible showers Friday evening and overnight in southeast Oklahoma. Most stay dry. Its a warm front that will keep us mild overnight with temperatures in low 50s.

Increasing clouds and a slight chance of rain with a possible storm in metro this Saturday. The best chance for rain and a few storms is Saturday afternoon and evening in eastern and southeastern Oklahoma. The severe threat is very low.

A quick moving system exits overnight Saturday and is dry by Sunday. It’s cooler with mid-50s for Sunday highs.

