Beautiful Temps On Friday For OKC Metro

Not as cold this Friday morning but it's still cool with temperatures in the mid-40s.
A breezy south wind will give us wind chills ranging in the upper 30s to low 40s.
You may not need a jacket into Friday afternoon with highs warming to the low 70s! Skies become partly sunny.
Possible showers Friday evening and overnight in southeast Oklahoma. Most stay dry. Its a warm front that will keep us mild overnight with temperatures in low 50s.
Increasing clouds and a slight chance of rain with a possible storm in metro this Saturday. The best chance for rain and a few storms is Saturday afternoon and evening in eastern and southeastern Oklahoma. The severe threat is very low.
A quick moving system exits overnight Saturday and is dry by Sunday. It’s cooler with mid-50s for Sunday highs.
