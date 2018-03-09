Firefighters On High Alert During Fire Danger Days - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Firefighters On High Alert During Fire Danger Days

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The winds have been gusting throughout the week and has kept firefighters busy and on high alert. 

Firefighters told News 9 the wind can carry a burning ember as far as a mile away often sparking a blaze.

Grass fires like this one tend to kick up in the afternoon hours. Oklahoma City fire Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said from noon to 5 p.m., firefighters are on high alert.

"That's because it's the warmer time of day, the winds pick up to its peak and the humidity drops to its lowest point," Fulkerson said.

He said a fire can spread and overtake homes and structures within a matter of seconds, and while you can't fireproof your property, there are steps you can take to make it fire resistant.

That includes making sure your roof is in good condition, free of debris such as leaves and low lying tree limbs and make sure you're yard is well irrigated and that the grass is cut low. 

Fulkerson also said the best fire is the one that never occurs. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.