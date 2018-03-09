Firefighters On High Alert During Fire Danger Days

The winds have been gusting throughout the week and has kept firefighters busy and on high alert.

Firefighters told News 9 the wind can carry a burning ember as far as a mile away often sparking a blaze.

Grass fires like this one tend to kick up in the afternoon hours. Oklahoma City fire Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said from noon to 5 p.m., firefighters are on high alert.

"That's because it's the warmer time of day, the winds pick up to its peak and the humidity drops to its lowest point," Fulkerson said.

He said a fire can spread and overtake homes and structures within a matter of seconds, and while you can't fireproof your property, there are steps you can take to make it fire resistant.

That includes making sure your roof is in good condition, free of debris such as leaves and low lying tree limbs and make sure you're yard is well irrigated and that the grass is cut low.

Fulkerson also said the best fire is the one that never occurs.