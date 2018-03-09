Man Arrested After Metro Police Chase

A man is behind bars Friday morning after a late night chase through the metro.

Warr Acres police say they spotted a suspect vehicle that came back as listed stolen.

During the course of the chase, Oklahoma City police officers soon in.

Officers said the chase reached speeds of up to 80 mph.

Warr Acres police initially stopped the vehicle near NW 20th and Purdue.

Officers said at that point, the suspect refused to cooperate and barricaded himself in his vehicle which prompted Oklahoma City police to call in a TAC-team.

The suspect then took off again for the second part of the pursuit that eventually ended near Newcastle Road and Portland Avenue.

The man was arrested on complaints of larceny, eluding law enforcement and assault.