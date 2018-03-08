Russell Westbrook, Thunder Rout Suns 115-87

Russell Westbrook had 27 points, eight rebounds and nine assists to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rout the Phoenix Suns 115-87 on Thursday night. Paul George added 21 points, Corey Brewer had 17, Steven Adams 16, and Carmelo Anthony 11.More >>
One local high school basketball team got a huge surprise Wednesday.More >>
Malik Newman carried Kansas in the first half, scoring 20 of his career-high 30 points in the opening frame and the Jayhawks wore down Oklahoma State in the second half, winning 82-68 in the Big 12 quarterfinals.More >>
The Cowboys are building a compelling case for an unexpected NCAA Tournament bid.More >>
Cameron McGriff scored 18 points, Jeffrey Carroll added 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Oklahoma State pulled away from Oklahoma after squandering most of a 16-point lead for a 71-60 victory in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night.More >>
