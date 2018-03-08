Russell Westbrook, Thunder Rout Suns 115-87

Russell Westbrook had 27 points, eight rebounds and nine assists to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rout the Phoenix Suns 115-87 on Thursday night.

Paul George added 21 points, Corey Brewer had 17, Steven Adams 16, and Carmelo Anthony 11. Brewer, who made his Thunder debut two games ago, replaced Josh Huestis in the starting lineup and responded with a 6-for-11 performance from the floor.

Devin Booker, wearing a headband for the first time in his three-year NBA career, had 30 points for Phoenix. He had 39 last week in Arizona in a loss to the Thunder.

Phoenix shot 33.7 percent from the field and 24.3 percent from 3-point range.

Oklahoma City led 49-38 at halftime, shooting 46.3 percent from the floor and limiting the Suns to just 27.9 percent. Westbrook had a 7-0 run of his own in third to push the lead to 22 points.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Improved to 1-2 with Brewer in the lineup. ... Terrance Ferguson left the game late in the third quarter after a collision with Adams. Ferguson, who scored two points, appeared to have a head injury and was helped to the locker room. ... Nick Collison played in his 11th game of the season, earning a thunderous applause when he scored twice late in the fourth quarter.

Suns: Lost their fourth game in a row. They haven't won in March. ... T.J. Warren missed the game because of back spasms. Josh Jackson started in his place, scoring six points.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Charlotte on Saturday.

Thunder: Host San Antonio on Saturday night.