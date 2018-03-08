Pimp Accused Of Targeting Edmond Students

Oklahoma City Police are looking for one of the most notorious convicted pimps and alleged drug traffickers in recent history.

Court documents allege 45-year-old Germaine Coulter is at the center of a human trafficking investigation. An investigation that JohnTV’s Brian Bates says involves female students at Edmond Santa Fe High School.

Read Related Story: OKC Man, Woman Sought On Felony Sex Trafficking Warrants

Coulter recently got out of prison, after serving five years for Racketeering.

“The ironic thing is the last time I saw Coulter I promised him if he stayed in Oklahoma City, and he continued his criminal ways, I would send him back to prison, and I think maybe I can finally make good on that promise,” said Bates.

Police arrested alleged Coulter accomplice Elizabeth Andrade during a prostitution sting last month. Bates said Andrade’s cellphone contained disturbing pornographic images of high school aged girls he believes attend Edmond Santa Fe.

In May of 2012, Coulter famously and exclusively on News 9 railed against Brian Bates, calling Bates a liar.

Coulter went to prison five months later.