Man Pinned After Granite Falls From Cargo Container In NE OKC

Oklahoma City Fire Department says a man is pinned after numerous granite slabs fell from a cargo container at a metro business, Thursday evening.

According to OKCFD, 14 firefighters and a rescue crew responded to the scene at 149 NE 138th Street around 5:50 p.m.

OKCFD says they managed to extricate the man by cutting open the side of the cargo container. He was transported to a local hospital with injuries to both legs.

At this time, the man's name has not been released.

