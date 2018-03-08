Friday, Friday: It's Going To Be Beautiful On Friday

The winds are much calmer across Oklahoma, and our next storm is on the West Coast.

Until then, find a patio and enjoy the gorgeous weather!

Temperatures are in the low 50s to low 60s as of early Thursday evening, and lows Thursday night will stay in the 30s and 40s. Friday's highs will be in the mid-60s to low 70s, with a slight chance for storms in southeastern Oklahoma.

That storm that's on the West Coast as of Thursday night will make it to Oklahoma by Saturday, and bring with it a slight chance of storms across the state. The chances will be a little higher in southeastern Oklahoma.

Remember to 'spring forward' on Sunday, and enjoy highs in the mid-50s under partly cloudy skies.

